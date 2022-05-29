In a gap of 2 days 2 jumbos found dead in boudh forest

Boudh: In a gap of two days Two carcasses of elephants in Boudh Forest Division had left everyone here in distress. Worth mentioning, an ivory-less elephant carcass had been recovered from Bhurkipada forest under Baghiapada section three days ago. An another suspected case of pouching , an ivory-less carcass of elephant from Baghiapada forest section ,directly indicates the finger to the negligence of forest officials here. The Department is still clueless and just only waiting for the reports of autopsy. The perpetrators in the crime in a similar fashion not only posed a challenge to the department but at the same time, one can not deny that no such events will not be repeated in future .Though the exact reason behind the deaths of 2 animals is yet to be ascertained, the officials suspected that the animals might have been pouched for ivory.



In the 2nd case of Bankamundi Reserve forest ,the locals have alleged that in the night of the incident occurred, the forest department hastily buried the body of the animal in the forest .The salt and phenyl has also been found at the spot . However, the forest Department has placed suspension of three employees in connection with the death of two elephants in Boudh.