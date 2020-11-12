In JNU, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Prime Minister unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present at the event.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that I wish that this statue of Swami ji in JNU inspires everyone, filled with energy. This statue should give courage, which Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person. This statue should teach compassion, teach compassion, which is the mainstay of Swamiji's philosophy. He said that this statue should inspire the country to move forward with the vision of youth-led development, which has been expected of Swamiji. May this statue keep inspiring us to realize Swamiji's dream of a strong and prosperous India.

Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank present at the event described Swami Vivekananda as India's cultural heritage and said that his speech in Chicago is an example. Along with this, he also congratulated the alumni of JNU for the establishment of the idol. He said that we are moving forward with Nation First.

This statue is also made three feet higher than the statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Five years ago, on the initiative of Vipul Patel, who was trying to spread Swami Vivekananda's ideas around the world, the government decided to install the statue of Swami Vivekananda near the administrative building of Jawaharlal Nehru University.