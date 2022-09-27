In Lt. Gov versus AAP, BJP Calls Kejriwal As Habitual Liar

New Delhi: After Delhi High Court reprimanded Aam Aadmi Party from raising allegations against Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena in an alleged corruption scam, opposition party BJP has labelled Arvind Kejriwal as a "habitual liar".

On Tuesday, a single bench of Delhi High Court issued an interim order restraining AAP from uploading tweets or videos on social media against Lt. governor Saxena on the accusations that Saxena engaged in corruption during his tenure as the Chief of Khadi Commission. Lt. Governor Saxena, has filed a defamation suit against the AAP leader who accused him of alleged corruption. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, slammed AAP and its party chief Arvind Kejriwal saying that it is the "old habit of Kejriwal to first lie and then apologise".

Meanwhile, after the interim order was passed by the high court, Saxena tweeted "Satyamev Jayate '' or Truth Prevails. Saxena said that false allegations have been raised at him and his family. BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta also spoke in support of Saxena and said that Delhi High Court's order "it really is the victory of truth over lies."

Adesh Gupta condemned AAP and Chief Minister Kejriwal, saying that the party leader, in the past, went to court and apologized for the false allegations leveled against many leaders. The BJP Delhi unit has said that the (High) Court has once again exposed the "lies of Kejriwal" and said that it is very shameful to make false allegations against a person holding a constitutional post on social media.

AAP lawyers, however, have asked the court not to pass interim injunctions as the truth about the allegations will only be known when the trial is complete. AAP has alleged that Saxena, while holding the position of Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), received and exchanged huge amounts of demonetised currency in November, 2016. As per the allegation of AAP the exchange amounts to Rs. 1400 crores.