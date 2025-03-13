INA veteran marks his 100th birthday by paying tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi : Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhawan Pillai, a 99-year-old veteran of the Indian National Army (INA), marked his 100th birthday on Thursday by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kartavya Path.

The Indian Army organised a special event at the Kartavya Path on this occasion, which was attended by senior Armed Forces Personnel and the public.

The ceremony stood as a powerful reminder of India's enduring legacy of sacrifice and patriotism. The Army official said that the wreath-laying ceremony not only honours the sacrifices of the brave men and women who fought for India’s freedom but also serves as a poignant reminder of the nation's ongoing journey to break free from colonial legacies while upholding the spirit of their sacrifice.

On January 23, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felicitated Lieutenant Rangaswamy on the occasion of the Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort.

Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhawan Pillai was born on March 13, 1926, in the Swryan Township of Rangoon District in Burma (now Myanmar). His father hailed from the Sivagangai District in Tamil Nadu. He initially joined the Indian Independence League as a civilian in 1942 under Rash Behari Bose.

When Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose arrived in Singapore, Lt. Madhawan formally enlisted in the INA on November 1, 1943, at the age of 18.

After receiving his commission from the Officers Training School in Burma, he served as a recruitment and fundraising officer. Later, he served in the Administrative Branch at the INA Headquarters in Rangoon under Major General K.P. Thimayya (elder brother of General K.S. Thimayya).

According to the Army official, he was officially recognised as a freedom fighter by the Government of India on August 1, 1980.

The Azad Hind Fauj was first formed by Mohan Singh in 1942 and later revived by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on October 21, 1943.

United by the powerful war cry of “Chalo Delhi”, the INA aimed to secure India’s complete Independence from British rule. Soldiers, volunteers, and overseas Indians -- from regions as far as Malaya and Burma -- joined this extraordinary force.

Communal barriers faded in the face of a larger cause; women, too, found a powerful platform in the Rani of Jhansi Brigade, reflecting the INA’s vision for inclusivity and empowerment.

Lieutenant Madhawan’s life story embodies the courage and unity that defined the Indian National Army.

Decades ago, he braved the unforgiving terrain of the Northeast, carrying the aspirations of millions who longed for a free India. Now, at the threshold of his centenary, his act of remembrance stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering resolve that fuelled India’s struggle for Independence.