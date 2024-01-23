Inauguration of Ram Mandir reflects India's resilience: Hero MotoCorp Chairman

Jaipur : Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal on Tuesday welcomed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that the inauguration reflects India's unity, rich cultural heritage and resilience.

He said that for any country aspiring to achieve new heights of development, upholding its heritage is crucial.

“The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is once in a lifetime and a monumental event. It represents a historic moment. It not only signifies a cultural milestone but also reflects unity, rich cultural heritage and resilience of our great nation,” Munjal said.

He said that India's rich heritage and unparalleled legacy not only inspires us but also provides guidance in the right direction. “India is progressing by embracing both its profound history and best aspects of modernity,” he said.

Remembering his father, he said that the year 2024 is indeed very special as the company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Hero. “Today we stand as a beacon of Indian ingenuity and enterprise, contributing significantly to the resurgence of our nation's manufacturing capabilities, engineering, innovation and technology prowess,” he said.

He said that the year 2024 also holds special significance as the company celebrates and commemorates the centennial year of founder and chairman Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

“His towering personality remains unparalleled, continuing to inspire me and all of us through his enduring legacy and steadfast value system,” he said.

He said that the global footprint of Hero MotoCorp today extends to nearly 50 countries across multiple continents, where Hero is not just a brand, but a shining example of a confident India.

