- Statistics play a crucial role in Data Science
- Sri Parthasarathy Swamy ride on teppotsavam
- Robotrac competition held at RSC
- Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24
- SEIL bags Platinum Benchmarking Award
- Lokayukta committed to uphold transparency, ethical governance
- Empowering Out-Of-School Girls: Sports competition held under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme
- BJP govt weakened cooperative sector: Chada Venkat Reddy
- Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years
- Challa’s re-entry into Congress opposed
Inculcate moral values, says Acharya
Dhenkanal: Chinmaya Mission Acharya (Maharashtra-Nasik chief) Swami Advaitananda Saraswati urged people to inculcate moral values by going through Gita and Vendata and use those values in public life.
Addressing a gathering during silver jubilee spiritual discourse at Chinmaya Mission Bhagirathi Sagar auditorium on Saturday, the Acharya said soul gives up one’s body, which is known as death of body. Soul takes a new birth known as rebirth from one family to another. One must understand life and death, so that a man can enrich the lives of others by following divine values from Gita and Vedanta.
Later, the Acharya distributed prizes to winning participants in different Gita and Vedanta competitions.
