INDIA Alliance Faces Turmoil: Shashi Tharoor Highlights Central Government Change As Primary Goal Amid Seat-Sharing Discussions

In the midst of growing tensions within the INDIA alliance, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor emphasized that the primary goal of the opposition coalition is to bring about a change in the Central government. Speaking to the media in Kolkata, Tharoor acknowledged ongoing discussions about seat-sharing, highlighting that a one-size-fits-all solution was not feasible. He explained that the alliance's dynamics are being negotiated on a state-by-state basis, recognizing the unique circumstances in each region.



"The entire alliance and the discussions on seat-sharing are tailored to the specific context of each state. There won't be a universal solution. The story will differ in each state," Tharoor stated. He underlined the shared focus among alliance members on the crucial objective of altering the composition of the Union government.

Tharoor's remarks come at a critical juncture as the crisis deepens within the INDIA alliance, particularly after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hinted at a potential shift to the NDA. Sources indicate Kumar's discontent with the INDIA bloc, particularly regarding unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations.

The Congress party accused the BJP of actively contributing to a "mini implosion" within the coalition. Despite this, there remains confidence within the Congress that both Nitish Kumar and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, as key architects of the INDIA bloc, will continue to be part of the alliance. Mamata Banerjee had previously declared that her party, TMC, would contest the Lok Sabha elections independently in the state.

The possible return of Nitish Kumar to the NDA, if realized, would deal a significant blow to the opposition front formed to counter the BJP. Kumar had aligned with the RJD in August 2022, cutting ties with the BJP. In response to the rapidly evolving political situation in Bihar, the Congress appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior observer. Baghel headed to Patna to engage with other parties and assess the internal dynamics within the party in light of the unfolding developments.