INDIA Alliance mega rally aims to preserve the country's democracy and constitution

New Delhi : The Congress today made it categorically clear that Sunday’s mega rally being organized by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Ramlila Maidan here, is for saving the democracy and the constitution of the country and not any particular person.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters today, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria, and Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely announced that all 28 constituent parties of the INDIA bloc will attend the rally.Listing the agenda of tomorrow’s rally, Ramesh said that all political parties of INDIA will be involved and their leaders will address the rally. He said it is to ‘save the democracy rally and the constitution’ and has been named as ‘Save Democracy Rally’.



The Congress general secretary added that the targeting of opposition parties by misusing the central investigating agencies will also be an important agenda. He pointed out, two opposition Chief Ministers and some ministers have been arrested without any charge. He said, this is a conspiracy to cripple the opposition parties at the time of elections.The rally, he said, will also highlight the biggest scam of the last 75 years, that of Electoral Bonds through which the BJP collected Rs 8200 crores. He pointed out, these bonds were held illegal and unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India. He said, while the BJP had amassed huge money, it had unleashed a “tax terror attack” on the principal opposition party, the Congress in particular. He disclosed that regular notices were being served on the party as two more notices were served last evening only.



Ramesh said the rally was for saving the constitution and democracy particularly in view of the repeated assertions by the BJP and RSS leaders that the constitution needed to be changed as it has passed its expiry date. He said, if the constitution is changed, along with it will go secularism, socialism and social justice as everything will be in danger. He said the rally will send a powerful message to the Lok Kalyan Marg from the people of the country that they want to get rid of them (the BJP) as their time is up.He said, the rally will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tejashvi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Champai Soren, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Babaria said that the rally will have maximum participation and convey a message for saving the democracy and constitution.Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the rally will mark the beginning of the decisive and final political assault on the BJP from the people of the country.