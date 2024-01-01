Live
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Revolutionizes Travel Experience
- Healthtech firm Pristyn Care’s revenue up 45% in FY23, losses at Rs 383 cr
- MP Santosh Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge
- Google Maps Revolutionizes Location Sharing for Android Users Globally
- MVA seat-share formula finalised, formal declaration soon: Supriya Sule
- Ervine returns; Mufudza, Akram included as Zimbabwe announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka tour
- Politics of indecision threatens Taj Mahal
- MSIL Boutique inaugurated on the new year's Day
- Varun Dhawan welcomes New Year with fitness post
- Team ‘Bhimaa’ conveys NY wishes with an intense poster
Just In
India and Pakistan exchange list of Nuclear Installations: MEA
India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged the list of Nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged the list of Nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
According to the MEA, the two countries exchanged the list through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.
The MEA said that the Agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.
"This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992," the MEA added.