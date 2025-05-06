India asks ADB to cut Pak funding

New Delhi: India has demanded that Pakistan's funding be cut by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This comes after India's strict measures against the neighbouring country, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Sources said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a meeting with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda on Monday, demanded that the bank cut funding for Pakistan. Sources also said that India will also be approaching FATF (Financial Action Task Force) to demand that Pakistan be included in the grey list.