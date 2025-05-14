India Bans Global Times and Xinhua News Accounts Over Fake News

India has taken strong action by banning the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of China’s Global Times and Xinhua News. This decision comes after the Indian Embassy in China issued a warning to these media outlets to verify their facts before posting on social media.

The warning was in response to Global Times’ coverage of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation that allegedly targeted Pakistan's terror infrastructure.

The Indian Embassy advised Global Times to cross-check their facts and sources before sharing information. They also criticized several pro-Pakistan social media accounts for spreading false information about the operation, particularly an inaccurate post that claimed an Indian Rafale jet had been shot down near Bahawalpur. The Indian government's PIB Fact Check team clarified that the image used in the post was from a 2021 incident involving a MiG-21 jet, not a Rafale.

In addition to this, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected China’s recent claims about Arunachal Pradesh. China had attempted to rename several places in the Indian state, but India firmly stated that Arunachal Pradesh is and always will be an integral part of India. The MEA reiterated that no matter China’s attempts, India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh remains unchanged.