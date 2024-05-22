INDIA bloc communal, casteist: Modi

Siwan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the INDIA bloc was communal, casteist, and dynastic, and all constituents of the alliance displayed these evils to a ‘severe’ degree, ‘cent per cent’. Modi launched the blistering attack at rallies in Mahrajganj and Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar.

Modi predicted a ‘big blow’ for the Opposition alliance that stood for corruption, appeasement politics and "perverted anti-Sanatan mindset", on June 4 when Lok Sabha poll results would be out.



The PM, who is seeking a third consecutive term in office, also underscored that he was leaving no "viraasat (inheritance)" since he considered the people of the country as his only "waaris (successor)".

Modi also charged the RJD-Congress combine for having made Bihar, which gave India its first president Rajendra Prasad, infamous for extortion.