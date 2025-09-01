India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods

New Delhi: India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season that has already seen several disasters triggered by heavy downpours in many parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the monthly average rainfall in September 2025 is expected to be more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

The forecast suggests most regions will get normal to above-normal rainfall, while some parts of the northeast and east, many areas of extreme south peninsular India and pockets of northwest India are likely to record below-normal rain.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that heavy rainfall may trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand in September and could disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

"Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind," he said.

He added that heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh.

Mohapatra said there is a slight increasing trend in September rainfall since 1980, barring less rainfall in the month in 1986, 1991, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015 and 2019.

The IMD said that monthly average maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions of west-central, northwest and south India during September. However, they are likely to be above normal over several parts of east-central, east and northeast India, as well as some areas of northwest India and the western coastal region. India received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 6 per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm, IMD data show. June rainfall was 180 mm, around 9 per cent above normal, with large surpluses in northwest and central India. July brought 294.1 mm, around 5 per cent above normal, led by a 22 per cent surplus in central India. August added 268.1 mm, 5.2 per cent above normal. Mohapatra said Northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August, the highest for the month since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901.

The region has experienced above normal rainfall in all three months of the monsoon season so far. Cumulatively, northwest India has received 614.2 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31, about 27 per cent higher than the normal of 484.9 mm.

South Peninsular India recorded 250.6 mm of rainfall in August, about 31 per cent above normal, making it the third highest for the month since 2001 and the eighth highest since 1901, according to the IMD.

Earlier, the country's postal department had temporarily suspended postal services for gifts valued above USD 100 due to the new custom rules issued by the US government.Department of Posts has reviewed the suspension of booking of mail to the United States of America. In view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, it has been decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, destined for the USA," the statement said. Cumulatively, the region received 607.7 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31 against the normal of 556.2 mm, a surplus of 9.3 per cent.