India Clarifies Stance After Trump’s Claim On Russian Oil: ‘Energy Policy Focused On Consumer Interest’

India has responded to former US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to stop purchasing oil from Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India’s energy policy is guided by its national and consumer interests, not by external pressure.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that New Delhi will continue to make decisions based on affordability, availability, and its own energy security priorities. He noted that India’s engagement with global partners, including the United States, focuses on strengthening cooperation in clean and sustainable energy sectors.

Trump’s remarks came during a campaign event where he alleged that Modi had agreed to end India’s Russian oil imports at his request. However, India’s response suggests that such a commitment was never made and that its energy decisions remain independent.

India has consistently maintained that its oil imports from Russia serve its economic and energy needs, especially amid global market volatility. The government reiterated that it will continue to diversify energy sources while ensuring stability and affordability for Indian consumers.