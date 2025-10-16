Live
- Jaisalmer bus tragedy: Rajasthan govt approves Rs 10 lakh each for families of the deceased
- Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 Launches Just in Time to Tackle the Pollution Season
- 24 transgenders attempt suicide in Indore, two critical
- We lack pride: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags garbage issue in big cities, calls out misgovernance
- Bihar polls: JD(U) releases second list of 44 candidates, including four Muslims
- Momentous occasion for Indian sports: ICC Chair Jay Shah on India being recommended to host city 2030 CWG
- Lucknow Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as strategic advisor for IPL 2026
- Shocking: Traffic Policeman Hits Biker During Argument
- RSS ban row: Karnataka govt reissues old circular, forbids using school premises for private purposes
- Apple Upgrades Vision Pro with M5 Chip and Dual Knit Band Ahead of Samsung Galaxy XR Launch
India Clarifies Stance After Trump’s Claim On Russian Oil: ‘Energy Policy Focused On Consumer Interest’
Highlights
- After Donald Trump claimed that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil, the MEA reaffirmed that the nation’s energy policy prioritizes consumer interests and market stability.
- Talks with the US on strengthening energy cooperation remain ongoing.
India has responded to former US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to stop purchasing oil from Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India’s energy policy is guided by its national and consumer interests, not by external pressure.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that New Delhi will continue to make decisions based on affordability, availability, and its own energy security priorities. He noted that India’s engagement with global partners, including the United States, focuses on strengthening cooperation in clean and sustainable energy sectors.
Trump’s remarks came during a campaign event where he alleged that Modi had agreed to end India’s Russian oil imports at his request. However, India’s response suggests that such a commitment was never made and that its energy decisions remain independent.
India has consistently maintained that its oil imports from Russia serve its economic and energy needs, especially amid global market volatility. The government reiterated that it will continue to diversify energy sources while ensuring stability and affordability for Indian consumers.
Next Story