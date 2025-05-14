India Considers Acquiring Russia’s S-500 Air Defence System for Advanced Protection

After successfully using the Russian-made S-400 air defence system, India may be getting the next-generation S-500 missile system. Russia has reportedly offered India a deal to make the S-500 together.

Background

India showed off its strong air defence during Operation Sindoor, where it stopped missile and drone attacks from Pakistan after Indian airstrikes. The S-400, used by the Indian Air Force since 2021, played a big role in stopping these threats. Now, India may look at getting the S-500.

What is the S-500?

The S-500 Prometey (also known as 55R6M "Triumfator-M") is an advanced air defence system. It is designed to stop fast threats like hypersonic missiles and satellites.

S-400 vs S-500

The S-500 has many improvements over the S-400:

It can stop hypersonic missiles (moving faster than Mach 5).

It can hit satellites in low orbit and high-altitude missiles.

It has a larger range, making it good for protecting key national assets like nuclear centers and space installations.

Why is the S-500 Important?

The S-500 is not just an upgrade of the S-400; it is a completely new type of defence. It will help India stop new high-speed threats. Russia wants to make the S-500 a key part of its strategy to deny access to certain areas. The offer to make the system together with India could strengthen defence ties between the two countries.

India’s Decision: To Buy or Not to Buy?

India’s choice to buy the S-500 will depend on:

The system’s readiness for use.

The cost of getting it.

How well it works with India’s current defence systems.

Political relations with Russia as global defence ties change.

If India buys the S-500, it will be one of the few countries with the technology to protect against threats from the air and space.