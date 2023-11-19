Live
India Demonstrates Ongoing Support: Second Aid Shipment Sent To Palestine Confirmed By External Affairs Minister
- 1. India reaffirms its commitment to aiding Palestine, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirms the dispatch of a second round of assistance.
- 2. A 32-tonne cargo, loaded on an Indian Air Force C17 aircraft, is en route to the El-Arish Airport in Egypt.
On the recent Sunday, India took a significant step by sending its second wave of assistance to Palestine, a decision that was officially confirmed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The minister chose a yet-to-be-specified platform (referred to as "X" in the provided text) to communicate this development, underscoring India's enduring commitment to extending humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar provided specific details, revealing that the second dispatch involves an Indian Air Force C17 aircraft, laden with a substantial 32 tonnes of aid. The aircraft is en route to the El-Arish Airport in Egypt, indicating a strategic coordination in the logistics of aid delivery. This noteworthy effort comes in the wake of India's initial aid shipment, dispatched on October 22, which included crucial supplies for medical assistance and disaster relief targeted for the Palestinian region.
The consecutive dispatches underscore not only the continuity but also the sustained dedication of India towards supporting the Palestinian population during challenging times. This proactive and consistent approach reinforces India's role as a humanitarian ally, emphasizing solidarity with the people of Palestine in their times of need. The strategic use of air transport and the substantial quantity of aid demonstrate the comprehensive nature of India's support, aiming to address various aspects of the challenges faced by the Palestinian community.