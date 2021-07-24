India faces most difficult challenge by following Lord Buddha's path: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has shown how it can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of Lord Buddha.

He made the remarks in his message on the occasion of 'Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day'.

"India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of the Buddha. The entire world is moving in solidarity following the teachings of the Buddha. In this, 'care with prayer' initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is praiseworthy," Modi said.

He emphasised that the "harmony between our mind, speech and resolve and between our action and effort can guide us away from pain and towards happiness".

"This inspires us to work for general welfare during good times and gives us strength to face difficult times. Lord Buddha gave us eight-fold path to achieve this harmony."

The Prime Minister said that when Lord Buddha, forged in the fire of sacrifice and endurance, speaks, then these are not mere words but an entire cycle of 'Dhamma' begins and the knowledge flowing from him become synonymous with the welfare of the world.

"That is why today he has followers all over the world," he said.

Quoting the 'Dhammapada', Modi remarked that enmity does not quell enmity. Rather, enmity is calmed with love and by a big heart.

"In times of tragedy, the world has felt this power of love and harmony.

"As this knowledge of Buddha, this experience of humanity gets enriched, the world will touch new heights of success and prosperity," he added.