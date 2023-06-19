India gifts indigenously-built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India will gift the indigenously-built in-service missile 'Corvette INS Kirpan' to Vietnam and both the countries will also collaborate in defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation.

Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Van Gang in New Delhi.

Ministry of Defence said that progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives was reviewed during the meeting, with both sides expressing satisfaction at the ongoing engagements.

"Both ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation. The Defence Minister also announced the gifting of indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan which will be a milestone in enhancing the capabilities of Vietnam People's Navy."

As part of his engagements, the Vietnamese Defence Minister also visited DRDO headquarters and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production.

Ministry of Defence said that India and Vietnam share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Bilateral defence relations form a significant pillar to this partnership. Defence engagements between the two nations have diversified to include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peacekeeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises."

Earlier in the day, General Phan Van Gang laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The visiting dignitary arrived in India on June 18 on a two-day visit. Vietnam is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region