India has set bold goals, we must deliver: Astronaut Shukla

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 11:02 AM IST
India has set bold goals, we must deliver: Astronaut Shukla
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Friday that India has set bold goals for itself, from becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 to undertaking ambitious space missions, stressing that it is the collective responsibility of citizens to realise these aspirations.

Interacting with students during the ongoing Goa Book Festival 2026 in Panaji, organised by the National Book Trust, Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, narrated several anecdotes about his space mission and also the preparations in the run-up to it.

"India has set very bold goals, be it Viksit Bharat by 2047 or space missions. But how can we achieve those? We all have to make it possible,” he said, adding that “you all have to assume that responsibility”.

Shukla said India is already working on the Gaganyaan mission.

“We are working to have our own space station, followed by a mission on the Moon,” he said. The Gaganyaan project is an ambitious space programme to launch a 3-member crew into an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission.

Referring to the students, Shukla said he wants to see one of them, be it a boy or a girl, to be the first Indian to set foot on the Moon.

