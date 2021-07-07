India, Italy carry out maritime drill to enhance military ties

New Delhi: As part of enhancing military cooperation with friendly nations, the Indian Navy carried out a maritime partnership exercise with the Italian Navy.

Indian Naval Ship Tabar, which visited Naples, also undertook a maritime Partnership Exercise with ITS Antonio Marceglia (F597), a frontline frigate of the Italian Navy, on July 4 and July 5 in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The exercise covered a wide range of naval operations, including air defence procedures, replenishment at sea, communication drills, and cross deck helo operations by day and night.

The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and towards consolidating combined operations against maritime threats, the Navy said.

The exercise culminated with a 'Steam Past' by the two ships, as per the naval custom.

During the stay in port, Tabar's Commanding Officer Captain Mahesh Mangipudi called on the senior officers of the Prefect of Naples Authority, the regional Italian Navy Headquarters and the Coast Guard Headquarters at Naples.

The visit is part of the ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.

The Navy is carrying out drills with foreign friendly nations on a regular basis to enhance military cooperation.