India keen to strengthen ties with Russia: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and reiterated support to all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

In an online plenary session address at the Eastern Economic Forum, being organised in the Russian city of Vladivostok and also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said India has been emphasising the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

"We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict," the prime minister said. He also said Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal and there was scope for good cooperation in the mobility of talent.