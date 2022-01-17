India logs 2.7Lakh new cases in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India registered 2,71,202 new Covid infections in a day--its highest daily count in eight months. The overall Covid caseload surged to 37,122,164 on Sunday, which includes 7,743 Omicron variant cases, according to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on coronavirus.

With 1,702 cases of new variant of coronavirus in the past day, India saw a rise of 28.17% in its Omicron tally.

The daily deaths due to infection stood at 314. With this, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,86,066. The case fatality rate was 1.31%.

Meanwhile, the active cases have increased to 15,50,377, the highest in 225 days. The active cases comprise 4.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent, the ministry said.

In a day, the active caseload in the country has increased by 1,32,557. The total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus infection so far has risen to 3,50,85,721.