India logs 3,095 fresh Covid cases; recovery rate 98.78% 

New Delhi: India on Friday recorded 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall active caseload to 15,208, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.61 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.78 per cent.

The Health Ministry data said that 1,390 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate is 1.91 per cent.

Bengaluru reported 143 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, increasing Karnataka's overall caseload to 288, according to the latest figures released by the state health department.

The daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 2.23 per cent and 2.89 per cent, respectively.

The overall active cases in the state has increased to 1,037, while the weekly fatality rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.

With the Covid cases again showing an upward trend,

Tamil Nadu government has decided to make wearing masks mandatory in all government hospitals from April 1 onwards. Health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that starting Saturday, out-patients, in-patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other health-related staff will have to compulsorily wear masks at all government health facilities.

Numbering over 11,300, these facilities include health sub-centres, primary health centres (PHCs), urban PHCs, taluk and non-taluk hospitals, apart from district headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals.

"All state and district-level health officers have been directed to ensure compliance of the mask rule in all government health facilities from Saturday," the minister told reporters on Friday.

Even though Covid norms are in place in the state, the decision to implement the mask rule in hospitals has been taken because infections usually begin multiplying at hospitals first, the minister said, explaining the rationale behind the move.