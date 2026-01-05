India making strong pitch to host 2036 Olympics: PM

New Delhi/Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that India is actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics, leveraging its experience in hosting major international events like the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and Hockey World Cup. The country is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will help develop sports infrastructure and showcase India's capabilities, he said.

While virtually addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship held in Varanasi, the PM said, "You may have noticed that over the past decade, several cities have hosted more than 20 international events. Highlighting the transformation of India's sports ecosystem, Modi said initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have played a crucial role in nurturing talent by providing exposure, while the government is working to build better infrastructure and a funding system. "Because of the TOPS initiative, the sports ecosystem is being developed in India today," he said, adding that over the past decade, the country has successfully hosted more than 20 international sporting events.

Addressing players participating in the national volleyball event, PM Modi congratulated teams from 28 states, calling their presence a living example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He said volleyball symbolises balance, cooperation, and willpower, and drew parallels between the sport and India's development journey.

"Our victory depends on coordination, trust, and preparation. We succeed only when everyone fulfils their responsibilities. Our country is also progressing in the same way," he said. Ahmedabad is reportedly bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, with a proposed budget of Rs 34,700 crore to Rs 64,000 crore. The plan involves twin-city development with Gandhinagar and aims to create world-class facilities, with officials actively engaging with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).