Live
- Asad laps up 'shayari' with Dakhni dialect, wows crowds
- DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs
- Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor
- UoH students hold dharna over Rohith Vemula case closure
- YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday
- Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya
- Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members
- Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint
- cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 04 May, 2024
Just In
India needs leader with 56-inch chest
Highlights
Rohtak: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday asserted that India needs a leader with a 56-inch chest and not someone who flees from battle, as he...
Rohtak: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday asserted that India needs a leader with a 56-inch chest and not someone who flees from battle, as he mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "running away" from Amethi and instead contesting from Rae Bareli.
"He could not gather the courage to contest from Amethi... People like him (Gandhi) want to lead the country. One should have a 56-inch chest to lead the country," he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS