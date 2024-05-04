  • Menu
India needs leader with 56-inch chest

Rohtak: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday asserted that India needs a leader with a 56-inch chest and not someone who flees from battle, as he mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "running away" from Amethi and instead contesting from Rae Bareli.

"He could not gather the courage to contest from Amethi... People like him (Gandhi) want to lead the country. One should have a 56-inch chest to lead the country," he said.

X