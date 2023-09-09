India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation

New Delhi: India on Saturday proposed to launch a G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation, with an aim to help the countries of the global south.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the suggestion at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam international convention centre here in the presence of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa among others. Modi said the G20 satellite mission would be beneficial for all of humanity just as the data obtained from India's successful Chandrayaan moon mission. With the same spirit, India is proposing the launch of the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation', he said. "The climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all the countries, especially the countries of the Global South. India invites all G-20 countries to join this initiative," Modi said during a session at the G20 Leaders Summit.