India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims on Operation Sindoor at the UN

New Delhi criticised Pakistan at the UNSC for its 'false' claims regarding Operation Sindoor and using cross-border terror as a part of its state policy as well as interfering in India's internal issues. In a statement by India slams Pakistan UN representative had presented "a false and self-serving version regarding Operation Sindoor in May last year".

"Terrorists funded through Pakistan have killed 26 people going through their day-to-day life in Pahalagam in April last year. Pakistan has adamantly interfered in our own counter-terrorism operations. The prestigious body called to hold the perpetrators, the organisers, financiers, and those who financed this deplorable terrorist act accountable and the prosecution of those responsible. We did exactly that. accomplished," Harish said in reply to Pakistan's assertions.

The Permanent Rep of India to UN Ambassador Harish. Photograph: Indian Mission to the UN/PTI

"Our action was measured, not escalatory, and responsible, and focused on eliminating the terrorist infrastructure and removing terrorists." India statement at UN, "Till May 9, they talked about further attacks that were coming from India. Incredibly, on May 10th the Pakistani military contacted our military directly and pleaded to end fights."

"I would like to put it to record that terrorism will never be accepted as something they would like to believe. We will not permit terrorists who are operating out of Pakistan against India to use any authority this Council might consider to go on by presenting a false story," he added.