India sends medical supplies to Kabul

NEW DELHI: In the first tranche of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban, India on Saturday sent medical supplies to that country in sync with its commitment of extending help to the Afghan people in their times of difficulty.

The medical supplies were sent on a return flight that had brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans to Delhi from Kabul on Friday. The ministry of external affairs said the consignments will be handed over to World Health Organisation representatives in Kabul.

"In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the government of India has dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies on the return flight today," the MEA said.