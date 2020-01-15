India should be a just power: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

"India's way is not to be disruptive and it is more of a decider than an abstainer," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday while speaking at an event in Delhi.

"India's way is not to be mercantilist. It is not a disruptor and is firmly dealing with terrorism. India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power," he said.

He said the final outcome between the US and Iran would depend on the players involved.

Tensions between US-Iran rose when USA Americans killed a top Iranian commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike on January 3 this year.

Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Iraq days later, but there were no American casualties. US President Donald Trump soon said that Tehran "for now...appears to be standing down".

"The two nations are individualistic countries, and the ball is in their court," he said.

About ties with China, he said "It is important that two countries (India and China) find equilibrium in ties... we have to get along with each other," he said.