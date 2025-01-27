India showcases military might

New Delhi: India on Sunday celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a grand parade along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the nation's military strength and cultural diversity.

Thousands gathered in the capital to watch the choreographed spectacle featuring the country's missile systems, fighter jet fly pasts, motorbike stunts and floats representing different Indian states.

Indian Air Force Su-30 aircraft fly in a formation with a C-17 Globemaster during the celebrations.

The event highlighted the country's military prowess with displays of elite marching contingents and homegrown weapon systems.

Notable features were the T-90 Bhishma tank, Nag missile systems, BrahMos missile, and Pinaka rocket system, alongside the DRDO tableau and the Prahlad missile system.

The parade took place on Rajpath Avenue, built by India's former British rulers and lined by huge lawns, canals and rows of trees.

The avenue was redeveloped as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. It was renamed Kartavayapath.