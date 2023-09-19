India Strongly Rejects Trudeau's Allegations Of Involvement In Nijjar Shooting

On Tuesday, India firmly rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations concerning the Indian government's role in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar , the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an official statement terming Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and "motivated." The MEA dismissed the statements made by the Canadian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in their Parliament as well.

The MEA release emphasized that any allegations of the Indian government's involvement in acts of violence in Canada are baseless and driven by ulterior motives. It noted that similar allegations had previously been made by Trudeau to the Indian Prime Minister and had been unequivocally rejected.

Furthermore, the release highlighted India's commitment to democracy and the rule of law. It argued that such unsubstantiated allegations divert attention from the presence of Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have found refuge in Canada, posing a constant threat to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. India expressed longstanding concerns about the Canadian government's inaction in addressing this matter.

The release also pointed out that Canadian political figures have openly shown sympathy for these elements, which remains a significant concern for India. It underscored that Canada has a history of tolerating various illegal activities, including murders, human trafficking, and organized crime, and rejected any attempts to link the Indian government to such developments.

In conclusion, the MEA called upon the Canadian government to take swift and effective legal action against anti-India elements operating from Canadian soil. It reiterated that India vehemently rejects any association with these events. Trudeau had accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India and was shot outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey. Trudeau asserted that such foreign government involvement on Canadian soil was unacceptable and against the principles of democratic societies, and he mentioned coordinating with Canadian allies on the matter.