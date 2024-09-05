India supports 'policy of development, not expansionism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said India supports a "policy of development, and not expansionism”, a remark that appeared directed at China as he wrapped up a bilateral visit to Brunei, where the two countries also reiterated their commitment to "freedom of navigation" in the region. India and Brunei elevated their ties to "enhanced partnership" as Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah covering defence, trade and investment.



"We support the policy of development, and not expansionism," Prime Minister Modi said at a banquet hosted by Sultan Bolkiah, without naming any country. China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea (SCS) and the East China Sea (ECS). China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

"We agree that a Code of Conduct should be finalised in this region," Modi said, adding that India has always given priority to ASEAN Centrality and will continue to do so. "We support freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws like UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," said Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit. A joint statement issued after their talks said both leaders "reiterated their commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law, notably the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982."

It added that the two leaders urged all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982. Modi described Brunei as an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and said his talks with the Sultan included ways to further cement bilateral ties and the two sides are going to further expand trade relations, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges. "India and Brunei have deep historical and cultural ties. This year, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our diplomatic ties.

Modi arrived here for his fifth official visit to Singapore aimed at boosting bilateral friendship, deepening ‘strategic partnership' and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian country. During his visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, the prime minister will connect with three generations of Singapore's leadership, officials in New Delhi said.

The prime minister was warmly hosted by his Singapore counterpart at the iconic Sri Temasek bungalow for dinner.