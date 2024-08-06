Live
Just In
India takes stock of Bangla unrest
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.
Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said.
