India targets 100 GW nuclear energy by 2047, opens sector to private players: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The recently announced nuclear mission aims to generate 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy by 2047, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh told the Parliament on Thursday.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the MoS said this constitutes 10 per cent of India's total energy needs.

To achieve this, the government has taken a bold step by opening the nuclear sector to private players.

Dr Singh said the move was "previously considered unthinkable".

"This is a historic decision that breaks past taboos. The nuclear programme has traditionally operated behind a veil of secrecy, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have now paved the way for private sector participation," he stated.

Calling it "a groundbreaking initiative", he said it will not only meet India's growing energy demands but also ensure a clean and stable power source.

A key focus of the mission is the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which range from 16 MW to 300 MW in capacity. These reactors are particularly suited for the country's diverse energy needs, including remote areas and industrial clusters.

"These small modular reactors will provide readily available, environment-friendly electricity across the country," Dr Singh noted.

The Minister also outlined the significant budgetary boost for nuclear energy.

"Since 2014, there has been a 170 per cent increase in the budget for the Department of Atomic Energy. In the 2024-25 budget, Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated specifically for the indigenous development of at least five Bharat Small Modular Reactors," he said.

Further, the government's ambitious nuclear expansion plan also includes the development of India’s thorium reserves, which account for 21 per cent of the world's total.

Dr Singh pointed out that projects such as the Bhavini reactor and the Kudankulam nuclear plant, which had faced delays before 2014, have gained momentum under the current administration.

With the private sector’s involvement and a strong commitment to indigenous development, India’s nuclear energy sector is set for rapid transformation, ensuring energy security and reinforcing its role as a global leader in clean energy solutions, he noted.



