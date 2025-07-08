India targets $300 bn bioeconomy by 2030

New Delhi: The government is committed to realising a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, reiterated Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh on World Bioproduct Day on Monday.

Calling for a wider public understanding and inclusive participation in India’s biotechnology mission, Singh stated that every Indian was a stakeholder in the country’s bioeconomy.

The biotechnology ecosystem in the country “has grown from just around 50 startups a decade ago to nearly 11,000 today -- a leap made possible by policy backing and institutional partnerships,” said Singh, while speaking at an event, organised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its agencies BIRAC and iBRIC+.

Referring to the recently launched BioE3 Policy, Singh noted that it laid the groundwork for India to lead in sustainable biomanufacturing by aligning bioeconomy goals with environmental sustainability, economic growth, and equity.

The BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy aims to position India as a global leader in bio-based innovations.

“Bioproducts aren’t limited to laboratories anymore. They’re about livelihoods -- from biodegradable packaging to eco-friendly personal care, from rural employment to green jobs,” he said. He emphasised that the future industrial revolution will be driven by bioeconomy, and India, he believes, has taken the lead.

Further, acknowledging the challenges faced by young scholars in biotech, the Minister pointed out the mismatch between parental expectations and individual aptitude in career choices.

He termed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a “game-changer” that would allow students to pursue disciplines of interest with flexibility. “We are seeing a new generation with real aptitude and capacity to learn,” he said.

Singh also urged for stronger social media outreach, using success stories, local languages, and relatable formats to communicate biotech’s relevance to common citizens. “If we want to attract young talent, we must link biotechnology to profitability and livelihood, not just academics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary, DBT and Chairman of BIRAC, Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale outlined steps being taken to operationalise the BioE3 Policy in the country.

These include “support for pilot manufacturing, region-specific innovation missions, and strengthening the pipeline from research to market,” Gokhale said.