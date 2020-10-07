India thrashed, so what if I was pushed: Rahul Gandhi

Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said when the whole country was being thrashed, it was not a big deal that he got pushed a little while en route to meet the Hathras victim's family.

"The real push, the unimaginable one, was given to the family (of the Hathras victim). That is why I wanted to meet them. I wanted that family to know that they are not alone. I told them I was there for the lakhs of females who are misbehaved with daily, who are raped," he added further slamming the Prime Minister's silence over the issue and the attitude of the administration in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi said it was Adityanath's choice if he sees an "international conspiracy" in the Hathras incident but he personally sees it as a major tragedy." Rahul said he saw a tragedy in the incident and Adityanath should also have had the decency to do so.

The Department of Forensic Medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, has certified that there is no evidence of rape in the case of the 19-year-old Dalit victim in the Hathras case. The Yogi Adityanath government has deployed round-the-clock security outside the house of the Hathras victim.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that two women sub-inspectors and six women constables have been stationed at the victim's house. Meanwhile, in a video that has gone viral on social media, some upper caste men can be heard threatening the victim's family and defending the four men arrested for the crime.

The men are seen shouting threats on camera when Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar visited the victim's family on Sunday.