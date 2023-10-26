India Urges SCO To Prioritize Stability And Sovereignty In The Region

During his address at the 22nd session of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, emphasized the importance of the SCO member countries collaborating to foster stability and prosperity in the region. He urged the organization to strictly adhere to international law, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each member state, and promote economic cooperation.

In an apparent reference to China, Jaishankar's remarks underscored the significance of abiding by these principles in the context of regional relations. Notably, India has expressed concerns about China's investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan, particularly due to its passage through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a territory that India claims.

Jaishankar stressed the need for robust connectivity and infrastructure to enhance regional trade. He emphasized that such initiatives should be developed in a manner that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all participating nations. This statement highlights India's position on infrastructural projects in the region, including those connected to the Belt and Road Initiative, which India has reservations about.

Furthermore, Jaishankar expressed the idea that the Global South should not be burdened with unsustainable debt resulting from unclear initiatives. He suggested that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) have the potential to promote prosperity in the region. These corridors could serve as catalysts for economic development, with the emphasis on transparency and sustainability in contrast to some other projects in the region.

In summary, Jaishankar's address to the SCO called for a commitment to international law, mutual respect, and economic cooperation as the foundational principles for promoting regional stability and prosperity. These statements align with India's concerns about certain infrastructure projects, particularly those related to CPEC, and underline the need for responsible and transparent economic initiatives in the region.