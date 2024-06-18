India, US unveil vision for strategic tech partnership

New Delhi: India and the US on Monday unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen cooperation in areas of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space, while pledging to remove long-standing barriers to strategic trade. In their wide-ranging talks, NSA Ajit Doval and his US counter Jake Sullivan also reviewed New Delhi's planned acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and negotiations between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for co-production of GE F414 engines to power India's future fighter jets.



The focus of the deliberations, held under the framework of the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), was to ensure that technology is designed, developed and deployed in sync with democratic values and with a mutual recognition that the

future security of the Indo-Pacific will hinge on the strength of the ties between the two sides.