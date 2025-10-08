Live
- Collector directs resolution of land issues for solar project
- Valmiki Jayanti celebrated grandly
- Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 in Road Accident—Fans Mourn Punjabi Singer’s Sudden Death
- Strive with dedication and determination to achieve high goals: Minister Farooq
- PIL in SC seeks CBI probe; nationwide drug safety review
- Delhi to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniv with series of events
- Collector assures justice to farmers
- Centre allotted Kejriwal bungalow after being rapped by HC: AAP
- 10 tonnes of red sandalwood smuggled from Tirupati seized
- Rekha Government under scrutiny: Delhi eagerly awaits delivery on Budget promises
IndiaAI selects 5 projects to advance safe & trusted AI
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced the selection of five projects under the second round of its expression of interest for the 'Safe and...
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced the selection of five projects under the second round of its expression of interest for the 'Safe and Trusted AI' pillar under the programme launched by IndiaAI.
The selected projects will advance real-time deepfake detection, strengthen forensic analysis, address bias in AI models, and build robust evaluation tools for generative AI, ensuring that AI systems deployed in India are reliable, secure, and inclusive, according to an official statement.
A business division under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, IndiaAI, announced that the projects were selected for governmental support from over 400 proposals submitted by academic institutions, startups, research organisations, and civil society groups, after a review by a multi-stakeholder technical committee. Collectively, these projects translate “Safe and Trusted AI” into practice, combining resilience testing and bias audits to support the responsible development and deployment of AI, the statement said.