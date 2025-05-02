Indian Cybersecurity Agencies Successfully Block Multiple Pakistan-Sponsored Hacking Attempts

Pakistani hacker groups launched several unsuccessful attempts to breach Indian websites on Thursday, continuing a pattern of cyber offensives that were quickly detected and neutralized by Indian cybersecurity agencies.

Among the targets were Army Public School websites in Jammu, which hacker groups including 'Cyber Group HOAX1337' and 'National Cyber Crew' attempted to deface with messages mocking recent terror attack victims. Additional targets included healthcare services for ex-servicemen, the Army Institute of Hotel Management, and Indian Air Force veterans' websites.

According to officials, Pakistani hackers have consistently targeted websites connected to vulnerable populations including children, elderly veterans, and civilians. The Maharashtra Cyber Department reported over one million cyberattacks on Indian systems from multiple countries including Pakistan following recent events.

Security analysts view these digital offensives as components of Pakistan's hybrid warfare strategy against India, which traditionally combines terrorism with information warfare. A senior police official noted that besides Pakistan, attacks have originated from the Middle East, Indonesia, and Morocco, with many hacker groups claiming allegiance to Islamist ideologies, potentially indicating a coordinated cyber warfare campaign.