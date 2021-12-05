Indian economy fastest in world to come out of Covid impact: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Indian economy is the fastest in the world to come out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic because of policy decisions taken by the Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Mr Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned that India would have great opportunities in the post-covid world.

He visualised that economic slump would affect the globe but the policy decisions by the government ensured that the global economic slowdown did not touch the country, Mr Shah said.

"It is the result of policy decisions of the Modi government that the Indian economy is the fastest to come out of corona impact across the globe," he said.