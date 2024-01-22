Live
Just In
Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise 'Khanjar' kicks off in Himachal
New Delhi: The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan joint Special Forces exercise 'Khanjar' commenced on Monday at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh, an official said.
The Defence Ministry official said that the exercise, an annual event conducted alternatively in both countries is scheduled to be conducted from January 22 to February 3.
The Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyz contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is represented by personnel of its Scorpion Brigade, the official added.
The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in counter-terrorism and Special Forces operations in built-up areas and mountainous terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter.
It will also emphasise on developing Special Forces skills, and advanced techniques of insertion and extraction, the official said, adding that the exercise will provide an opportunity for both the sides of fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism.
The exercise will also accord opportunity to showcase capabilities of cutting edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations, the official added.