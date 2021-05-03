Indian Medical Association demands 15-day complete lockdown in Bihar

Patna: In view of the surging corona infection, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded a complete lockdown of 15 days in Bihar.

Dr. Sahjanand Singh, the national president of IMA, met with the heads of five prominent hospitals in Bihar. Singh said all of them unanimously felt that the situation in the state was worsening with every hour and an immediate lockdown of at least 15 days should be announced.



"We have informed the CMO Bihar about the situation and demanded a complete lockdown of 15 days in the state to break the chain of transmission of corona," Singh said while issuing the statement.



Singh consulted Dr. P.K. Singh, director of Patna AIIMS, Dr. N.R. Viswas, director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Dr. Vidyapati Chaudhary, dean of Patna Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Vinod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and Dr. Uday Kumar, medical superintendent of Subhash Chandra Bose medical college and hospital Bihta on Sunday evening.



The medical officers pointed out that the rate of the corona infected patients drastically increased in the month of April. As per the data, every fifth person in Bihar is corona positive.



In Patna, 15,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted every day and at least 3,000 of them are tested positive for Corona. The infection rate in the urban areas is more than the rural areas, but the situation in some of the rural districts is getting worse.



The health department of Bihar took samples of 16,97,129 people and 1,06,784 tested corona positive, who are either admitted in hospitals or in home isolation. 88,877 patients who tested positive, managed to recover from the illness and were discharged, said the state health department on Sunday.



At present, 17,590 active patients are either home isolated or admitted in hospitals of Patna district.



The Bihar government has currently imposed evening curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the state and shops are allowed to open till 4 p.m.

