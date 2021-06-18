Indian Medical Association Holds Protest To Protect Doctors From The Violence

On Friday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will stage a nationwide protest in demand of a central law protecting doctors from violence.



According to Indian Medical Association's national president, Dr. JA Jayalal, over 3.5 lakh doctors will take part in the protest. The protest will be attended by a variety of organisations, including the Association of Physicians of India, the Association of Surgeons of India, the Medical Students Network, and the Junior Doctor Network from 9.00 a.m in the morning. Protests organised by the JDN and the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) will take place in front of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and the Delhi Medical Association.

Doctors in Bihar and central Kerala will close their clinics early in the morning to urge for a federal law prohibiting violence against doctors. In the evening, there will be a public discussion to build a coordinating team in each IMA chapter to prevent such violence.

Indian Medical Association, expressed their grief and are deeply hurt to see increasing physical violence on doctors and healthcare professionals. It's occurring day in and day out. TheIndian Medical Association is pressing for a central act against the violence.

The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishment under the Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill, 2019, was rejected by the Home Ministry, which stated that the special law was not viable because health is a state issue. The bill included a punishment of up to ten years in prison for attacking on-duty doctors and other healthcare workers.

The doctors said that the PCPNDT Act and the Clinical Establishment Act are two examples of central health laws. Currently, 21 states have local laws to safeguards and prevent doctors from violence, but what they need now is a strong and significant central law.

According to an IMA statement, to commemorate the protest, all 1,700 branches are hosting events and activities. The student wings are particularly active since they are the ones most concerned about how the issue is approached and addressed.

The group denounced the assassination of a young doctor in Assam, as well as assaults on female physicians in Hooghly, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, they recalled the controversy of Ramdev where other branches have filed police reports accusing him of making false representations about vaccinations and allopathic contemporary coronavirus medications. They have requested the Prime Minister to take proper action against him. They also stated that they respect ayurveda and had never criticized it as it represents Indian Culture and Ancient science.



