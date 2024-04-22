Indian-origin Tarun to challenge Sadiq Khan for London Mayor post

London: Challenging Sadiq Khan who is looking to win his third continuous term as London Mayor, Indian-origin Tarun Ghulati has begun his campaign for the Mayor's office.

"As Mayor, I will build London's balance sheet such that it is the premier choice for investment, safeguarding safety and prosperity for all its residents. I will transform and run London effectively and efficiently like a seasoned CEO. London will be a profitable corporation where profitability means the well-being of all."

“You will all be a part of the journey. Let’s do it for our London, our home,” Ghulati said.

Ghulati said he seeks to run London like a ‘seasoned CEO’ who looks to deliver profits for all. “I view London as a unique global city, akin to the ‘global bank of the world’ where diverse cultures converge to flourish,” he told a news channel last week. Ghulati feels that the citizens of London have been let down by all major political parties. “I would not be a candidate for Mayor if the political candidates were doing what they should be. They have let us down. This is all about London and Londoners,” he stated.

The 63-year-old candidate is running as an Independent among 13 contestants set to compete in the local elections on May 2 when Londoners will vote in the Mayor and Assembly elections for London. The safety of the streets is amongst his key priorities, with community policing and more officers patrolling being a part of his key objectives. This, he claims, also aims to ensure that the streets are safe for women.

“It is about having enough bobbies on the beat, having the resources for police officers to do their jobs, which means making the streets safe for women to walk at night, with muggers and burglars being caught and punished,” he said.