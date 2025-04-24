Indian Sports Stars Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack and Demand Justice

Indian sports stars have strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing deep shock and grief. The attack has left many families devastated, and some players have called for an end to all sporting ties with Pakistan.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have both expressed their condolences for the lives lost in the attack. Tendulkar stated that the families of the victims are facing unimaginable hardships and that India and the world stand united with them in this dark hour. He emphasized the need for justice.

Kohli also expressed sorrow, wishing peace and strength to the bereaved families, and called for justice for the brutal act committed against them.

Other prominent cricketers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj, have also condemned the attack. Siraj expressed his frustration, saying no reason or belief can justify such a brutal act, and demanded that the terrorists responsible be found and punished mercilessly.

Team India’s chief coach, Gautam Gambhir, voiced his concern, praying for the families of the deceased and calling for compensation for those affected. He stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.

Former cricketer Shreevats Goswami demanded that all sporting ties with Pakistan be severed, including cricket. Boxer Vijender Singh also called for strict action against those responsible for the attack.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu also condemned the attack, calling for justice for the victims and expressing solidarity with the families of the deceased. She urged the nation to remain hopeful that peace would eventually return.

This tragedy has sparked outrage and grief among the nation’s top sports personalities, who have united in their calls for justice and accountability.



