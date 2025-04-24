Live
- Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days
- Will pursue attackers to ends of the Earth: PM Modi's stern warning on terror
- Centre launches campaign to achieve 100 pc Measles-Rubella immunisation coverage
- Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris for speaking up on mental health
- Canadian Police release images of KDS gurdwara vandalism suspects
- Nestle India Q4 profit drops 5 pc amid high input costs, exports down by 8.6 pc
- ED raids FIITJEE coaching centres in Delhi-NCR over money laundering allegations
- Fawad Khan-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not be allowed to release in India: I&B Ministry sources
- 'We are shamelessly fighting over languages and borders,' says actor Shanthanu
- Isha Malviya wore lehenga weighing over 40 kilos for Marathi debut song ‘Shaky’
Indian Sports Stars Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack and Demand Justice
Indian cricketers and athletes strongly condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir demand justice and call for strict actions against those responsible.
Indian sports stars have strongly condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing deep shock and grief. The attack has left many families devastated, and some players have called for an end to all sporting ties with Pakistan.
Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have both expressed their condolences for the lives lost in the attack. Tendulkar stated that the families of the victims are facing unimaginable hardships and that India and the world stand united with them in this dark hour. He emphasized the need for justice.
Kohli also expressed sorrow, wishing peace and strength to the bereaved families, and called for justice for the brutal act committed against them.
Other prominent cricketers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj, have also condemned the attack. Siraj expressed his frustration, saying no reason or belief can justify such a brutal act, and demanded that the terrorists responsible be found and punished mercilessly.
Team India’s chief coach, Gautam Gambhir, voiced his concern, praying for the families of the deceased and calling for compensation for those affected. He stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.
Former cricketer Shreevats Goswami demanded that all sporting ties with Pakistan be severed, including cricket. Boxer Vijender Singh also called for strict action against those responsible for the attack.
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu also condemned the attack, calling for justice for the victims and expressing solidarity with the families of the deceased. She urged the nation to remain hopeful that peace would eventually return.
This tragedy has sparked outrage and grief among the nation’s top sports personalities, who have united in their calls for justice and accountability.