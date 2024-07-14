Live
- PM Modi emerges as world's most followed leader on X, crosses 100 million mark
- Minnu Mani to captain 18-member India ‘A’ squad on women’s multi-format tour of Australia
- Junior Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal get winning start
- Patient shot dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi
- 27 establishments add 30,000 employees, over Rs 1,688 cr to EPFO fund in 2 years
- Saneeth DS, Tasnim Mir clinch singles titles in VV Natu Memorial tournament
- Centre likely to amend rules for packaged commodities to bring uniformity
- Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Keran sector: Army
- Himachal CM lays foundation stone of tourism complex in Bilaspur
- 'Double-engine govt' delivering welfare schemes: Haryana CM
Just In
Indians in Russia are country's brand ambassadors: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Indians living in Moscow during his visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Russia on Sunday. "Glad to be...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Indians living in Moscow during his visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Russia on Sunday.
"Glad to be among brothers and sisters from India in Moscow during my visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Indians living here are country's brand ambassadors and they are equal partners in India's development and modernisation. Congratulated them for their contributions," the Speaker wrote on X.
He informed that Indians in Russia have a reputation as disciplined, hardworking and law-abiding people, contributing to the progress of both Russia and India.
The Speaker also asked the Indians living there to promote Sanatan culture, Indian history, and Yoga.
"Urged them to spread awareness about Sanatan culture, Yoga, ancient knowledge and diversities among the Russians and to encourage them to visit India," the Speaker said.