India’s Army Can Strike Deep Into Pakistan, Says Top Officer

A top officer in the Indian Army said that India’s military is strong enough to strike not just at the border, but deep into Pakistan if needed.

Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, head of the Army’s Air Defence, said that India’s weapons can reach any part of Pakistan. He added that even if Pakistan moves its army headquarters to a different place, it would still be within India’s range.

Army Shows Defence Power in Amritsar

The Army recently held an event in Amritsar, Punjab, where it showed broken parts of drones and missiles that came from Pakistan. Some of these drones were aimed at important places, including the Golden Temple.

India used strong defence systems like L-70 air defence guns and AKASH missiles to stop these flying threats. The Army said it now has better tools to see and destroy enemy drones in real-time, especially in areas near the border.

Golden Temple Helped During Drone Alert

When there was a drone threat near the Golden Temple, the temple team helped the Army by switching off lights. This made it easier for the Army to spot the drones in the sky and take action quickly.

Operation Sindoor: Army Answers Criticism

The officer also talked about Operation Sindoor, which happened on May 7 and 8. During this mission, the Army destroyed several terror camps across the border and killed more than 100 militants.

Some political leaders questioned this mission and asked if there were any leaks. But the Army said the operation was successful and done with full planning. The Ministry of External Affairs also said the claims made by critics were not true.