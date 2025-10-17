India’s rivers are highways of progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the development of India’s waterways into crucial river transport infrastructure projects that have strengthened the country’s logistics and tourism in recent years.

"India’s rivers are not just symbols of heritage, they are highways of progress!" PM Modi said on X social media platform.

The Prime Minister spotlighted an article by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the “rejuvenated waterways and how they are sailing towards a Viksit Bharat.”

“Once, India’s rivers were not just sacred but sensible modes of transportation -- when goods floated from Patna or Dibrugarh to Kolkata long before trucks ruled the tarmac roads. The rivers of India were the first highways, their currents moving grain, salt, and stories. In time, as steel rails and asphalt roads replaced them, the rivers turned into mere promises,” Sonowal stated in his article.

“Today, thanks to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), India’s rivers are being rediscovered, reimagined, and rejuvenated -- this time, with institutional funding made possible by an outcome-driven and well-intentioned government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The minister further stated that India has over 14,500 kms of navigable waterways and 111 are declared national waterways, as against a mere five until 2014. As many as 32 are now operational.

“This shift, with 10-fold move, isn’t just about new maps, it’s about resurrecting a logistics philosophy shaped by PM’s transformative approach to multimodal connectivity. The obvious benefits are less fuel, lower emissions and economical transport of goods. All we have to do is respect the river — dredge sensibly, guide it safely, and let physics do the heavy-lifting,” Sonowal said.

The article cites the promising picture of cargo movement rising from 18 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 145 million tonnes in 2024-25. This has prompted the government to fix an ambitious target of 200 million tonnes by 2030 and a quarter-billion by 2047.

“River tourism is gaining momentum -- from just five vessels a decade ago to 25 cruises across 13 waterways today. In a year Ganga Brahmaputra and Kerala backwaters lead the way as terminals in Varanasi, Kolkata Patna, Diburgarh and Guwahati are upgraded with electric shore links and 24-hour navigation aids to make river crossing both luxurious and sustainable,” Sonowal added.