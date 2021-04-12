India’s vaccination coverage crosses 10 crore 

New Delhi: The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10-crore mark on Sunday with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. India continues to administer the highest average doses per day, as per the ministry.

According to the ministry, cumulatively, 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Sunday.

These include 90,04,063 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,08,289 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 99,53,615 Frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 47,59,209 FLWs (second dose), 3,96,51,630 first dose beneficiaries and 18,00,206 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,02,76,653 (first dose) and 6,41,482 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

As on Day-85 of the vaccination drive (April 10, 2021), 35,19,987 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 31,22,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,553 sessions for 1st dose and 3,97,878 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,34,574 doses administered per day, it said.

Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,52,879 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, adding that these 10 States reported 80.92 percent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411, followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 12,748 new cases, said the ministry.